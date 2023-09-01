Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.11.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

