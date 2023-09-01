Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.11.

View Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.