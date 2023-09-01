RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 0.8% This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $26,046.00 or 1.00552997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $87.63 million and $286.43 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,902.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00244744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.14 or 0.00788118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00548266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00059983 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00121478 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,365 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,364.54165799 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 26,198 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,202.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

