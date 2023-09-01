RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $120,433.52 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RxSight Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.72%. The business had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. Equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

