Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,205,950.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total transaction of $3,114,750.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $3,235,200.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total transaction of $3,227,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $221.46 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day moving average of $201.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

