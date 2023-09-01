Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce updated its Q3 guidance to $2.05-2.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.04-8.06 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Salesforce stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 582.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.91. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,951,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,764 shares of company stock worth $265,660,783 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

