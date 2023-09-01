Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Posts Earnings Results

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce updated its Q3 guidance to $2.05-2.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.04-8.06 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.11. 2,082,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.91. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $216.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock valued at $265,660,783 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

