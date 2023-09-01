Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.16.

Salesforce stock opened at $221.46 on Monday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock worth $265,660,783. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

