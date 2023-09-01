Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce updated its Q3 guidance to $2.05-2.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.04-8.06 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

CRM stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,951,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,951,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock valued at $265,660,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,096,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.