Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.04-$8.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.43.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.14. 1,222,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,735. The stock has a market cap of $216.36 billion, a PE ratio of 582.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,764 shares of company stock worth $265,660,783 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,096,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,485,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.