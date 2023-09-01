SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0205

SALT (SALT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $18,321.41 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02054598 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,133.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

