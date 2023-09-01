Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 77,952 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,276,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50.

On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76.

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,137,094.17.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $5,163.90.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,467,118.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,665.44.

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,315,492.28.

Samsara stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $1,884,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

