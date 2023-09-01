Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 4.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. 34,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,119,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,163.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

