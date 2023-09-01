Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $70.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

DELL opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,103,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

