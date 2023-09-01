Sanjit Biswas Sells 77,960 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,133,808.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,135,903.67.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $2,194,712.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,470,688.17.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,905.47.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

