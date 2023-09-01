Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,805 shares of company stock worth $7,413,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

