Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $34,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.