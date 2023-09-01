Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 9.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $75,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 258,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,988. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

