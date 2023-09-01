Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 119,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

