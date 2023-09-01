SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $46,779,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,106,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,955 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 51,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,244,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,382,000 after purchasing an additional 95,625 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.4% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $70.69.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

