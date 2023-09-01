SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG opened at $903.85 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $881.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $804.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

