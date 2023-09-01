SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,404 shares of company stock worth $7,208,208. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.