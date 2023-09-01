SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $427.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $432.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

