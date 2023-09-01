Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.