Sei Investments Co. Acquires 87,708 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $87,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.02. 1,637,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

