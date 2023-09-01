Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,547 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Crown Castle worth $75,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 482,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.94 and a 52-week high of $177.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

