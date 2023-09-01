Sei Investments Co. Buys 85,882 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,208,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $72,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.8 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 201,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

