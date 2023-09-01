Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 227,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,004,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.73. 592,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.41 and a 200 day moving average of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.