Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.98% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $101,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.66. 73,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

