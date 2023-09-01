Sei Investments Co. Has $61.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $61,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 433.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,151. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.