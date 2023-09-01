Sei Investments Co. Has $64.82 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,546 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $64,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,469. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.