Sei Investments Co. Has $70.17 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,793 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $70,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.22.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $243.53. 336,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.22 and a 200-day moving average of $217.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $18,359,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

