Sei Investments Co. Has $76.44 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,827 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $76,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 55.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 289,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,288. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

