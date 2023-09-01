Sei Investments Co. Has $83.33 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 101,455 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $83,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.30. 692,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average is $173.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

