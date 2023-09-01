Sei Investments Co. Has $98.03 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $98,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,689. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

