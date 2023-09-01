Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,136,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,536 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $68,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 655,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,381. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

