Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $82,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $721,085,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,415,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AON traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.05. 70,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,785. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

