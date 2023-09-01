Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,358,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,413,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.78. 2,568,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,569,935. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

