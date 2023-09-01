Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Gartner worth $86,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 926.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.81. 58,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.67 and its 200 day moving average is $332.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $377.88.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

