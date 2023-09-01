Sei Investments Co. Sells 127,023 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,023 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $65,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. 344,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

