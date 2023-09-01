Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $819,920.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $220.39 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

