Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Declines By 6.0%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after buying an additional 1,162,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $555,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $150,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

