Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expands By 6.0%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 258,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,320. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $44,896,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

