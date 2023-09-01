Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Decreases By 5.8%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,201. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $98.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 378.95% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $106.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 54.5% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 391,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Blue Apron by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,830 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

