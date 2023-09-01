Short Interest in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Declines By 6.0%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 106,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.52.

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. Conn's had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Conn's's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conn's will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $64,140.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 224,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,789,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 24.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

