Short Interest in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Drops By 7.8%

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 7,310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Contango Ore Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Contango Ore stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.55. 13,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,727. The company has a market cap of $178.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Contango Ore has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $33.67.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

