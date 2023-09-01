Short Interest in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Drops By 5.8%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,124 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 0.4 %

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,899.44% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.