Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Expands By 6.7%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. Disco has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Disco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

