Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Expands By 10.2%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 259,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 761,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of EZGO Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZGO Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of EZGO Technologies worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $2.46 on Friday. EZGO Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Battery Cells and Packs, and E-Bicycle Sales. It also rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; and sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.