Short Interest in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expands By 6.1%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 91.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $35.66. 714,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

