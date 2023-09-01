Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Increases By 10.5%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 37,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:IFS opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

